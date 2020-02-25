Raf Simons' appointment as the co-creative director of Prada is ''a reaction to the era in which we live''.

The 52-year-old designer is poised to join forces with Miuccia Prada, and the brand has stressed the significance of the move, saying it could lead to a new ''approach to established methodologies''.

The company explained: ''As times change, so should creativity - the synergy of this partnership is far-reaching. It is a reaction to the era in which we live - an epoch with fresh possibilities, permitting a different point of view and approach to established methodologies.''

The collaboration between Raf and Miuccia is said to be based on a ''deep reciprocal respect''.

The brand added: ''It opens a new dialogue, between designers widely acknowledged as two of the most important and influential of today.

''Conceptually, it is also a new approach to the very definition of creative direction for a fashion brand - a strong challenge to the idea of singularity of creative authorship.''

Meanwhile, Raf recently revealed he is hopeful Prada will embrace creative ideas as the company moves forward.

The acclaimed designer - who launched his own menswear label in 1995 and has subsequently worked for the likes of Dior and Calvin Klein - said: ''A business can do super, super good [now] without having creatives or, to add to that, without strong creatives.

''It's not the main reason we are doing this, but we do believe collaborating between creatives can reposition, also, that aspect of the whole business.''