Prabal Gurung is desperate for ''more change'' to happen in the fashion industry.

The 38-year-old fashion designer is keen to see more diversity in the business and hopes brands will include more size ranges, and ''celebrate diverse models'' on the catwalk and in fashion campaigns in the future because he thinks ''progress has been slow'' in recognising models of different cultures and body shapes.

The creative mastermind - who has teamed up with the plus-size label Lane Bryant on a second collection - told PEOPLE: ''Unfortunately progress has been slow. I've definitely seen steps taken more now than ever but we're absolutely hoping for more growth. For real change to happen, we need the entire industry, and on a global level, to get behind this movement - to celebrate diverse models in campaigns, editorials, on the runway and beyond.

''It's pretty incredible that the majority of US consumers are considered 'plus size.' It's a substantial segment of the market, yet there is such minimal representation and engagement with this client.

''Our population is full of people of different shapes, sizes, ethnicities and religions. The melting pot culture of New York is what brought me here in the first place. It is essential that the cultural cannon reflect our diverse population.''

Prabal has revealed his inspiration for his first capsule with Lane Bryant was to ''empower'' women, but his latest designs follows his muse on a journey to ''embrace the relaxed and free'' lifestyle.

Speaking about the second instalment, he said: ''Last season was about an empowered woman on a journey to Paris, the fashion capital of the world. While there, she takes control over her life, she owns her femininity, and she embraces self-love. This season, our muse continued her experience through Paris and learned to embrace the relaxed and free, romantic spirit of the city.''