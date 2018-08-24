Popcaan is set to play a free show at Notting Hill Carnival.

The 30-year-old dancehall star will headline the Red Bull Music sound system as part of the annual street celebration in London on Sunday (26.08.18), along with the likes of Mixpak records founder Dre Skull, Maleek Berry, Lisa Mercedez and Trillary Banks.

The special gig is taking place within Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park from 12pm to 7pm.

Popcaan - who has worked with the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber, Jamie XX, AlunaGeorge and Gorillaz - is set to tour the UK this winter, following the release of his second studio album 'Forever'.

The 'Family' singer will bring his energetic live show to London, Manchester and Birmingham, in a rare string of UK appearances.

There are no doubt set to be a few surprises at the gigs, as Popcaan has previously invited the likes of Stefflon Don, Lady Leshurr and Ghetts on stage with him.

Meanwhile, the star recently admitted he believes he was gifted superstardom by God.

He claims that his talent was ''ordained'' by powers above, while he feels that not all music stars possess the qualities to be a high-profile celebrity.

He said: ''I think the Almighty ordained me as a superstar.

''Not everyone is a superstar, and not every musician is a superstar.

''But me, I was always singing and getting attention when I was growing up.

''Being a superstar is an inborn thing - and it was born in me.''

Notting Hill Carnival - which celebrates British black culture - has attracted around a million people each year, since the first event was held in 1966.

Popcaan's 2018 UK tour dates are as follows:

August 26, Notting Hill Carnival (free)

December 6, London The SSE Arena, Wembley

December 7, Manchester Academy

December 8, Birmingham O2 Academy