The former RBD star and her husband, top Mexican politician Manuel Velasco, welcomed their first child in the early hours of Tuesday (17Jan17) at a hospital in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico.

The new mum took to Instagram on Wednesday (18Jan17) to introduce the tot to fans, sharing a close-up photo of the newborn clutching one of his parents' fingers.

She captioned it, "Welcome love of our lives! MANUEL- 17 / January / 2017 10:36 pm Tuxtla gtz - chiapas. GOD IS SO GOOD".

Anahi went public with her pregnancy news in September (16).

The star wed the Governor of Chiapas in 2015 after dating him for three years.