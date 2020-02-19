Pop Smoke has died at the age of 20 after an alleged home invasion.

The up and coming rapper was reportedly shot dead on Wednesday (19.02.20) morning at around 4:30am at a property in Hollywood Hills, California, after two men broke into the house, according to TMZ.

Police have told the outlet that two men wearing masks shot the star - whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson - multiple times before fleeing on foot.

TMZ reports Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in West Hollywood in an ambulance, but was pronounced dead when he arrived at the facility.

It has also been reported the home belonged to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, who own multiple houses in Los Angeles, and that Pop Smoke had been renting the property.

Law enforcement sources claim there was a party or gathering at the house prior to the shooting, but it is unknown why the alleged shooters were at the house.

Following his tragic death, stars have flooded social media with tributes to the 'Dior' hitmaker.

Kylie Jenner wrote: ''rest in peace pop smoke (sic)''

Whilst 50 Cent tweeted: ''R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him (sic)''

And Chance the Rapper said: ''Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh (sic)''

On Instagram, stars including Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg paid their respects to the rapper.

Nicki posted: ''The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop (sic)''

Whilst Snoop added: ''R. I. P. Lil homie. damn I'm hurt all ova again Gone2soon (sic)''

Pop Smoke released his new mixtape, 'Meet The Woo 2', earlier this month, and was considered one of New York City's rising stars as part of the Brooklyn drill scene.