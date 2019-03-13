Police rushed to R. Kelly's home on Tuesday (12.03.19) following a call claiming his girlfriends were attempting to carry out a ''suicide pact''.

Officers visited the 'Ignition' hitmaker's apartment in the Trump Tower in Chicago to carry out a welfare check after dispatchers received a report that suggested five women were about to take their own lives, though the anonymous call did not specify when the alleged suicides would be carried out.

A police radio message shared online revealed the call-handler telling officers that Kelly's girlfriend Azriel Clary and ''four other women, who are victims of R. Kelly are planning to carry out a suicide pact at one of the condos at Trump Tower.''

Cops confirmed they had visited the apartment building shortly before 5.30pm but the call was ''not a bonafide incident''.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement: ''Police received a call from an out of state anonymous caller stating that people at the location were going to carry out a suicide pact. Police on scene conducting a wellness check and it is not a bonafide incident.''

Kelly's publicist called the reports ''fake.

He added in a statement: ''He's fine. He's getting ready [to] rehearse and sing some songs.''

According to TMZ, the call had come from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, and the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer - who was recently charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse - had been meeting with his legal team at his house for at least two hours before police arrived.

One of Kelly's alleged victims, Lizzette Martinez, previously claimed the singer had a suicide pact with the women he lives with.

She said: ''I was the beginning of the predatory behaviour. I was... I met him after he married Aaliyah. I had it bad but what I hear today is that he's taking this to a whole other level and I'm so worried about the young women in the house.

''I mean my anxiety is constantly through the roof because I hear the parents, I hear there's a plan in place. That he's put it in place that if something goes down they're all going to take pills and kill... I just can't.

''I just don't understand it and I'm so worried about them. It just breaks my heart. I'm so angry with him.''

Kelly lives with both Azriel and Joycelyn Savage and calls them his girlfriends, but their parents claim he is holding them against their will.

Both women have denied their parents' allegations.