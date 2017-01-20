Police officials in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil have detained three men in their investigation of Lambada singer Loalwa Braz's murder.
The Brazilian star's remains were found in the shell of a burnt-out car near her home outside the city on Thursday (19Jan17).
Cops believe she was killed during a robbery gone wrong.
Braz fronted French group Kaoma, who enjoyed international success with the 1989 cover of Bolivian folk song Llorando Se Fue.
