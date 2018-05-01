'Poldark' star Eleanor Tomlinson's debut album 'Tales From Home' will be released on May 8.

The 25-year-old actress - who has made her name as Demelza Poldark in the BBC One period drama - has recorded a number of folk inspired covers for the record.

Eleanor has worked with the show's soundtrack composer Anne Dudley on the album, which includes fresh interpretations of tracks like Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeword Bound', and 'Hushabye Mountain' from 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'.

Dudley - who was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to British Music award at the 2017 Ivor Novello Awards - was responsible for production, having worked with the likes of Sir Elton John, Tina Turner and Robbie Williams in the past.

She said previously: ''I'm incredibly excited to announce the release of my debut album Tales From Home. To have the opportunity to perform some of my favourite songs with Anne Dudley's brilliant new arrangements has been wonderful, not to mention working alongside my brother Ross.

''I would like to thank the 'Poldark' fans who inspired me to make this album. Without their support, this would not have been possible.''

Fans first got a taste of her talent when she sang in the show, and Dudley previously hailed her skills as a singer.

She said: ''She's one of these people who when she sings it's so natural. Her parents are both very good singers so she has it in her genes.''