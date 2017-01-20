Campbell, aka Taxstone, was handed weapons charges on Tuesday (17Jan17) after prosecutors found his DNA on the only gun used in the fatal shooTIng at Irving Plaza in New York.

Rapper Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald MCPhatter, lost his life in the incident, while Troy was shot in the leg. The podcast celebrity has not been charged with MCPhatter's murder.

Prosecutors argued Campbell was a threat and should be detained, but Judge Andrew Peck disagreed and set bail at $500,000 (£406,000) and ordered the podcast star to remain under house arrest. However, Campbell's bail was revoked on Wednesday (18Jan17) after a prosecutor stated they could provide a witness linking him to the shooting.

After hearing from the prosecutor, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Campbell should be jailed, according to Reuters.

"The evidence is clear and convincing that detention is appropriate," Kaplan said.

Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, was on of three people wounded in the shoot-out. Collins previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges for firing back at Campbell after he was hit. His lawyer maintains the rapper acted in self-defence and never shot at his bodyguard.

Troy has since filed suit against bosses at Irving Plaza and event promoters Live Nation for negligence, alleging the security measures were not sufficient on the night he and his friend were shot. He is seeking unspecified damages and legal fees.