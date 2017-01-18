Campbell, aka Taxstone, appeared in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday (17Jan17), when he was charged after prosecutors found his DNA on the only weapon used in the fatal shooting, which cost rapper Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald MCPhatter, his life.

The podcast celebrity was not charged with his murder.

Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, was shot in the leg during the Irving Plaza shoot-out, and two bystanders were also wounded.

Collins previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges for firing back at Campbell after he was hit. His lawyers maintain the rapper acted in self-defence and never shot at his bodyguard.

Troy has since filed suit against bosses at Irving Plaza and event promoters Live Nation for negligence, alleging the security measures were not sufficient on the night he and his friend were shot. He is seeking unspecified damages and legal fees.

Campbell and Collins have feuded for years, according to Reuters.

Surveillance video showed Campbell entering the backstage area, where the shooting occurred, and then running out after four shots were fired.

Prosecutors argued Campbell was a threat and should be detained, but Judge Andrew Peck disagreed and set bail at $500,000 (GBP404,000) and ordered the podcast star to remain under house arrest.