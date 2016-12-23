The 73-year-old passed away at his home in Brooklyn, New York on 16 December (16).

A Vietnam War veteran, Berry was famed for writing the 1980 family drama about two elderly sisters and widows who spend the summer of 1954 reminiscing about the trials and tribulations of their lives.

The Whales of August was later adapted into a 1987 film starring Bette Davis and Lillian Gish as the ageing siblings.

Berry was also known for G. R. Point, which was produced on Broadway in 1979.