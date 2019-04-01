Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to band Her's following the duo's tragic death in a car crash last week.

The Liverpool-born pair, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, were travelling from Arizona to a gig in Santa Ana, California, when they were involved in a fatal road traffic accident along with their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson.

The former James Bond actor made the tribute after learning that the band - who were big fans of his work - would often perform on a stage with a cardboard cut-out of him by their side.

Pierce, 65, wrote on his Instagram account: ''My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the families of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading who comprised the band ''Hers'' as well as Trevor Engelbektson the band manager of ''Hers''.

''It was with a heavy heart that my son Paris told me of their tragic deaths, how he loved their music and that he was looking forward to seeing them when they came out to LA.

''He told me they were fans of mine in the most playful of ways, and showed me a video of them saying they too were looking forward to hanging out with me when they got to Malibu.

''I never knew these lads or their music till just now, but their music will be forever in my heart. Check out the video of them on Ladybird lake Austin Texas.''

As well as their cardboard cut-out of Pierce the late pair also used a drum machine in their live sets that they named after the suave 007 star.

Her's released their debut album 'Invitation To Her's' in August 2018, which followed up their 2017 compilation 'Songs Of Her's'.

Stephen and Audun first met as students in Liverpool, and they were on a 19-show tour across North America.

In the wake of the accident, the band's label Heist or Hit released a statement that read: ''We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience.

''They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet.''