Phoebe Waller-Bridge is working on the script for Bond 25.

The 33-year-old actress and writer - best known for creating and starring in BBC Three's 'Fleabag' as well as producing and writing 'Killing Eve' - has been drafted in to help with the script for the upcoming Bond movie at the special request of Bond himself, Daniel Craig. Craig asked for Waller-Bridge to be a part of the team after being impressed by her work on 'Fleabag' and 'Killing Eve', The Observer reports.

Whilst in the United States, Waller-Bridge met with Craig to discuss the script, which he felt needed some ''polishing''. He wants to introduce more humour into the script and include her offbeat style of writing.

Cary Fukunaga - who previously helmed the 2011 romantic drama 'Jane Eyre' and 2015's 'Beasts of No Nation' - was brought in as the new director of 'Bond 25' to replace Danny Boyle, who walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''

A source had previously claimed that Boyle's decision to walk away from the movie centred on plans to kill off Bond.

The source said: ''There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end. It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment - either Bond hadn't died or there could be a 'Doctor Who'-esque regeneration with a new actor.

''There were clashes over budget and there's pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre.''

'Bond 25' was originally slated for release on February 14, 2020 but it has since been pushed back.