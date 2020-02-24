Phoebe Waller-Bridge wants to dress like James Bond when she attends the 'No Time To Die' premiere.

The 'Fleabag' star - who worked on the script for the upcoming 007 movie - has revealed she wants to emulate the suave spy when she attends the premiere of the hotly-anticipated film.

Speaking on Chris Evans' Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, she said: ''I think I want to wear like a tux. I want to go as Bond.''

The 34-year-old actress and writer opened up about her infamous pixie hair cut, revealing she has her long-term hair dresser Armenio to thank for it.

Talking about her hairdresser and friend, she shared: ''I met him when I was at drama school and he was a friend of a friend. And he gave me a free haircut, which was massive because, you know, you're a student and you're doing it yourself. Hacking it to pieces yourself in your bathroom. And I had long curly hair. And he said, 'I'll give you a free haircut, but you need to have short hair that had that you're supposed to have.' And he cut it all off. And just after I left drama school and he cut it all off and I started getting work. So he was right.''

Meanwhile, Phoebe previously opened up about how she helped with the new Bond movie.

She said: ''The reality was I got a call from Barbara and Daniel saying, 'We like your work, can you come in and help us?' There wasn't ever really a conversation about can you come in and help us with 'the ladies'. They are proper, amazing producers and writers and actors and suddenly they are reduced to those people? They said, 'It will be your take, can you come aboard and help us polish the script?'

''The characters were there, the story was there, it was just really exciting to be a part of it. There was a bunch of writers, I was a small contribution to this thing.''