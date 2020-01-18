Phoebe Waller-Bridge wanted to be ''really extra'' and book plane tickets for her Golden Globe awards.

The 34-year-old writer-and-actress scooped two honours, Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for 'Fleabag', at the ceremony earlier this month, and was determined not to let her statuettes out of her sight.

Clutching one of the awards at the Amazon afterparty, she said: ''I'm not letting go of this. I may even book it a seat on my flight back home and be really extra.

''I can't f***ing believe it. I'm over the bloody moon.''

While Phoebe didn't want to let go of her awards, it seemed she did as she later lost one of the gongs at the party after letting people get their photos taken with the trophies.

A source said recently: ''Everyone started looking around for it and it caused a commotion. Eventually it was found on a nearby table.''

When she won her Best Actress accolade, Phoebe dedicated the prize to her co-star Andrew Scott.

Speaking on stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, she said: ''Oh my God. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this, it's really heavy and cool.

''This really comes down to Andrew Scott really because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry between us in the show but he could have chemistry with a pebble and Id loved being Andrew's pebble in this, thanks for bringing so much fire to this season.''