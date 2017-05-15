Phoebe Waller-Bridge was advised against inventing a plot for the 'Star Wars Anthology' Han Solo film to fool people.

The 31-year-old actress - who received a Best Female Comedy Performance TV BAFTA for her performance in 'Fleabag' on Sunday night (15.05.17) - has landed a role in the highly anticipated sci-fi film and like all of the other cast members she has been told by Disney to not give away any spoilers.

Phoebe considered telling lies to keep people guessing, but was told by her bosses not to.

Speaking on the red carpet at the TV BAFTAs ceremony in London, Phoebe said: ''As far as I know, I am in the 'Star Wars' film, yes. I thought about making up a ridiculous plot for the film and just telling everyone that was the plot ... but I've been heavily advised not to do that as well. Poker face it is I'm afraid.''

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the forthcoming 'Han Solo' prequel will reveal how the character got his name - suggesting that it hasn't been with him from birth and it was also hinted that the movie would also see the first meeting between the character and his Wookiee sidekick, Chewbacca.

Meanwhile, Phoebe did not hold back when she was asked to clear up reports over whether she was going to be taking over from Peter Capaldi as the first female Doctor in BBC One's 'Doctor Who' - after she recently became bookmaker's favourite to take on role.

She said: ''I am not going to be the first female Doctor, not that I know of.''

Phoebe beat off competition from Diane Morgan, Lesley Manville and Olivia Colman to scoop her BAFTA gong.

On collecting her prize, she gave viewers her mother's advice and said: ''Darling you can be whatever you want to be, as long as you are outrageous.''