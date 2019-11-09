Acclaimed writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed she was ''teetering on the edge of a depression'' amid a pressure to conform to beauty standards.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was ''teetering on the edge of a depression'' amid a pressure to conform to beauty standards.
The 34-year-old star took to writing the comedy-drama series 'Fleabag' because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and Phoebe felt under pressure to become the ''ideal version of a woman''.
She told the BBC: ''It really got under my skin.
''[There was] this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect.
''I felt so angry about it because I didn't feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable.''
Phoebe has co-written the new James Bond movie, 'No Time to Die', and actor Daniel Craig is convinced she'll bring something new and fresh to the money-spinning franchise.
Craig recently said: ''I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag', and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice.
''It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board.''
Despite this, Craig promised that 'No Time to Die' would remain true to the long-running franchise.
He explained: ''I think Phoebe coming on ... She has been asked many times about what she is going to do, and her answer is that we're not really going to change anything.
''He's James Bond. But, of course, it's a different angle to come at ...
''Look, we're having a conversation about Phoebe's gender here, which is f*****g ridiculous. She's a great writer. Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond? That's the answer to that.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...