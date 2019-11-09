Phoebe Waller-Bridge was ''teetering on the edge of a depression'' amid a pressure to conform to beauty standards.

The 34-year-old star took to writing the comedy-drama series 'Fleabag' because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and Phoebe felt under pressure to become the ''ideal version of a woman''.

She told the BBC: ''It really got under my skin.

''[There was] this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect.

''I felt so angry about it because I didn't feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable.''

Phoebe has co-written the new James Bond movie, 'No Time to Die', and actor Daniel Craig is convinced she'll bring something new and fresh to the money-spinning franchise.

Craig recently said: ''I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag', and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice.

''It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board.''

Despite this, Craig promised that 'No Time to Die' would remain true to the long-running franchise.

He explained: ''I think Phoebe coming on ... She has been asked many times about what she is going to do, and her answer is that we're not really going to change anything.

''He's James Bond. But, of course, it's a different angle to come at ...

''Look, we're having a conversation about Phoebe's gender here, which is f*****g ridiculous. She's a great writer. Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond? That's the answer to that.''