Phoebe Waller-Bridge felt like she'd ''nicked something'' when 'Fleabag' was named Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19).

The 34-year-old actress was amazed the programme picked up one of the night's biggest prizes, especially when it was shortlisted alongside the likes of 'Veep' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

She said backstage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater: ''I studied 'Veep'. Just being amongst those women is extraordinary. I feel like I've just come in the back door and nicked something, is the honest truth. But it's very special.''

Phoebe also won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, as well as a prize for best writing, while Harry Bradbeer's direction was honoured, and she felt the night was the perfect ending to the show.

She said: ''To be honest this feels like the most beautiful way to say goodbye to it actually.

''It does feel like the story is complete. It is so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it's like maybe she shouldn't have waved goodbye at the end... but it feels like the right way to end it, to go out on a high.''

Phoebe admitted the title character is ''really, really personal'' to her.

She said: ''It's not autobiographical, but it's really, really personal. I do feel like this character came out of me. At the very beginning of writing this, I was feeling quite cynical and quite bleak about the world.''

But she confirmed Andrew Scott's Hot Priest wasn't taken from her own life.

She said: ''I'm usually I'm a big fan of 'write what you know', but in this case it wasn't so on the nose. I had known that I wanted to write about religion and faith.

''There was so much that was political about it, but it's really about one person's journey; it's really about how hard it is for somebody that hates themselves to fall in love and hopefully that is relevant across all times.''