Phoebe Waller-Bridge was stunned to win the Emmy Award for

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The 34-year-old star was stunned to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre for the second time on Sunday (22.09.19) evening after earlier picking up the Best Writing in a Comedy Series honour for 'Fleabag'.

Picking up the actress prize, she exclaimed: ''No! Oh my god. No! Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. Thank you to the nominated, unbelievable actresses who I watched and laughed with.

''Huge thanks again to the 'Fleabag' family, I can't believe it...''

Phoebe - who beat out 'Dead to Me' star Christina Applegate, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress Rachel Brosnahan, 'Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne and Catherine O'Hara from 'Schitt's Creek' to take the prize - had expressed similar shock when she scooped the writing honour.

She said: ''I find writing really hard and really painful but I'd like to say from the bottom of my heart that the reason I do it is this. It's made it all really worth it. Thank you, guys...

''It's just really wonderful to know, and reassuring, that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.''

Phoebe also earned a thank you from Harry Bradbeer, who took home Best Directing in a Comedy Series.

Thanking ''a cast that only had to open their mouths to make me look good'', the director singled out the creator and said she came into his life like ''some kind of glorious grenade ... scientists are still trying to figure out how someone so utterly talented can be so lovely.''

Meanwhile, 'Barry' star Bill Hader scooped Best Lead Actor in a Comedy and focused his speech on thanking co-creator Alex Berg.

He quipped: ''I get asked a lot when I'm doing press for this show, how do you direct yourself? The person I usually go to is my friend and co-creator Alex Berg.

''Usually, after every take, I get one of two responses from Alex. Either 'Yeah, we should move on,' or 'Yeaaaah, we should go again.'

''I want to thank you for molding my performance, Alec. I don't know where I'd be without you, man.''