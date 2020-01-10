Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning her Golden Globe awards outfit to raise money for those affected by the Australian wildfires.

The 34-year-old actress - who won two prizes for 'Fleabag' at the ceremony - was ''very excited'' to list her Ralph & Russo tuxedo for sale on eBay to generate funds for Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria.

She said in a statement: ''I'm very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause.

''If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend.''

And the 'Killing Eve' writer joked the two-piece outfit was worth even more because it came so close to other acting ''legends''.

She added: ''To add to its allure... I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find.

''These threads are laced with legends!''

The outfit - which was made from chantilly lace, silk, and ribbon - was made to measure but is close to a US size 10, though the designers are also offering extra fabric to the winning bidder in case they need alterations.

Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo are thrilled to see their creation being used to raise money for their native land.

They said in a statement: ''Being both from Australia originally and with much of our family still residents across the region, it is with a heavy heart that we watch and hear the news of the terrible fires currently engulfing such large areas of our homeland.

''With Australia remaining so close to our hearts, we are delighted to stand next to Phoebe to support relief efforts with this special auction.

''We continue to keep our beautiful home country in our thoughts, and hope that alongside our own contribution, the donations and support being rallied worldwide will improve the situation significantly, and soon.''

The auction will run until 20 January and has a starting bid of $77,000 AUD, which includes shipping and insurance costs.