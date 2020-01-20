Phoebe Waller-Bridge admitted she's been living a ''beautiful dream'' as she picked up the Male Actor in a Comedy Series award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (20.01.20).

The 34-year-old actress has enjoyed a successful few weeks with a number of award wins and added to her haul with another statuette for 'Fleabag' ahead of her return to the UK and admitted she's had the best time of late.

Referring to the fact her speech was heavily bleeped out at last weekend's Critics' Choice Awards, she told the audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: ''Oh my God, thank you everyone. Oh my god! I normally try to be spontaneous in these speeches but I don't trust myself not to be bleeped out again so I've written something down.

''A massive thank you to my agency, my amazing team, who have just brought me on the longest journey and kept me so calm and been a real also fun party ground at the same time...

''This is what I really want to say. The 'Fleabag' team go home tomorrow back to the UK and I have to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you...

''What with all the chaos... and the six-pack that my make-up artist drew on me this evening. This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it's been just that, thank you. It's been a beautiful dream.''

Phoebe beat out competition from 'Dead to Me' star Christina Applegate, 'Schitt's Screek's Catherine O'Hara and Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Masel' to take the accolade.

And while Alex and Rachel were unsuccessful in the category, their co-star, Tony Shalhoub, won Male Actor in a Comedy Series ahead of 'Fleabag's Andrew Scott, Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas from 'The Kominsky Method' and Bill Hader from 'Barry'.

Tony raised the honour towards his table and said: ''Well, thanks! I share this Actor with my fellow Maisel castmates.''

He in particular dedicated the win to his late ''most marvelous'' co-star Brian Tarantina, who he and the cast ''miss terribly''.

He added: ''Our brother, here's to you.''

But Tony didn't need to share his award as the programme won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series shortly afterwards, beating 'Schitt's Creek', 'Barry', 'Fleabag' and 'The Kominsky Method'.