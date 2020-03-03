Phoebe Waller-Bridge has landed two nominations at this year's Olivier Awards.

The 'Fleabag' creator has had a very successful awards season thus far and it looks set to be even brighter as she's up for Best Actress for her role in the tragicomedy at the theatre extravaganza on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

However, the 34-year-old actress will need to fight off some stiff competition if she wants to walk away with the trophy this year, as Hayley Atwell is also in the category for her part in 'Rosmersholm', Juliet Stevenson is up for 'The Doctor' and Sharon D Clarke has landed a nod for her role in 'Death Of A Salesman'.

'Fleabag' has also been nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play alongside 'Emilia', 'Magic Goes Wrong' and the 'The Upstart Crow'.

Phoebe's co-star Andrew Scott has landed a spot in the Best Actor category - albeit for his role in 'Present Laughter' - but, again, he too has some tough competition as Toby Jones is also up for 'Uncle Vanya', James McAvoy has been recognised for his part in 'Cyrano De Bergerac', while Wendell Pierce impressed with 'Death of a Salesman' at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre.

The stage show with the most nominations is '& Juliet' as David Bedella has scooped a nom for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Cassidy Janson scored the same but for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Jennifer Weber was recognised as Best Theatre Choreographer.

The production has also received nominations for Best New Musical, Best Set Design, Best Original Score, Best Lighting and Best Costume Design.

The short list of Olivier Awards nominations are as follows;

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best original score or new orchestrations

& Juliet - New orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie the Musical - Musical supervisor and arrangements by Barnaby Race at the Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen - Music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof - New orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

Waitress - Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Best entertainment or comedy play

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best theatre choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Best musical revival

Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best actor in a musical

Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

Best actress in a musical

Audrey Brisson for Amélie the Musical at The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best revival

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter at the Old Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Best family show

Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - the Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman

Oi Frog and Friends! at Lyric Theatre

To the Moon and Back at Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Best actor in a supporting role

Arinzé Kene for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic

Colin Morgan for All My Sons at the Old Vic

Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic

Best actress in a supporting role

Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at the Old Vic

Indira Varma for Present Laughter at the Old Vic

Josie Walker for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Best actor

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic

Best actress

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Sharon D. Clarke for Death of a Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Best director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best new play

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Best new musical

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie the Musical at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Waitress at Adelphi Theatre