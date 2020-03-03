Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the stars nominated for an award at this year's Olivier.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has landed two nominations at this year's Olivier Awards.
The 'Fleabag' creator has had a very successful awards season thus far and it looks set to be even brighter as she's up for Best Actress for her role in the tragicomedy at the theatre extravaganza on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
However, the 34-year-old actress will need to fight off some stiff competition if she wants to walk away with the trophy this year, as Hayley Atwell is also in the category for her part in 'Rosmersholm', Juliet Stevenson is up for 'The Doctor' and Sharon D Clarke has landed a nod for her role in 'Death Of A Salesman'.
'Fleabag' has also been nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play alongside 'Emilia', 'Magic Goes Wrong' and the 'The Upstart Crow'.
Phoebe's co-star Andrew Scott has landed a spot in the Best Actor category - albeit for his role in 'Present Laughter' - but, again, he too has some tough competition as Toby Jones is also up for 'Uncle Vanya', James McAvoy has been recognised for his part in 'Cyrano De Bergerac', while Wendell Pierce impressed with 'Death of a Salesman' at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre.
The stage show with the most nominations is '& Juliet' as David Bedella has scooped a nom for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Cassidy Janson scored the same but for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Jennifer Weber was recognised as Best Theatre Choreographer.
The production has also received nominations for Best New Musical, Best Set Design, Best Original Score, Best Lighting and Best Costume Design.
The short list of Olivier Awards nominations are as follows;
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Best original score or new orchestrations
& Juliet - New orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie the Musical - Musical supervisor and arrangements by Barnaby Race at the Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen - Music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof - New orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress - Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
Best entertainment or comedy play
Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
Best theatre choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Best musical revival
Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best actor in a musical
Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium
Best actress in a musical
Audrey Brisson for Amélie the Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best revival
Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Best family show
Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - the Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman
Oi Frog and Friends! at Lyric Theatre
To the Moon and Back at Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Best actor in a supporting role
Arinzé Kene for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at the Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic
Best actress in a supporting role
Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Best actor
Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Best actress
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Sharon D. Clarke for Death of a Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Best director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best new play
A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Best new musical
& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie the Musical at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre
