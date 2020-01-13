Phoebe Waller-Bridge surprisingly thanked Jennifer Lopez for inspiring 'Fleabag' at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (12.01.20).
The 34-year-old actress surprised guests at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar when she used her acceptance speech for Best Comedy Series to single out the 'Hustlers' actress, explaining one of her singles had been the starting point when it came to developing Andrew Scott's Hot Priest character.
She said: ''This is a bit of a random shout-out. But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspired this show in a way that you'll never know, and that's J. Lo!
''I don't know where she is, but I decided that the Priest's favourite song was 'Jenny from the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me.
''So, I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you, thank you J. Lo.''
Jennifer was delighted with the shout out and took to Twitter to congratulate 'Fleabag' for its success at the ceremony, where it was also honoured with
Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Phoebe and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew.
She posted: ''I'm a huge fan of yours too, #PhoebeWallerBridge! Congrats on the wins for @fleabag! #CriticsChoiceAwards.(sic)''
Earlier in the evening, Phoebe's acceptance speech for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series prize was heavily censored.
The British star - who admitted her celebrations following last weekend's Golden Globe awards double win had left her with a ''sexy'' husky voice - described working on the show as ''one of the best experiences'' she's ever had but was then bleeped out as she finished her speech.
She told the audience: ''If I ever imagined in a million years I'd get up here getting things like this for writing a character who literally looks at the camera and says 'f**k me up the a*s.' ''
