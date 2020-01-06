Phoebe Waller-Bridge was nearly ''too scared'' to make a second series of 'Fleabag'.

The 34-year-old star's television show took home a number of prizes during the Golden Globes on Sunday (05.01.20) including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Phoebe and Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the show, but Phoebe has confessed she nearly didn't even write a second instalment.

Speaking backstage at the Golden Globes, she said: ''I didn't want to make another [season], because I was too scared. There's a lot of pressure in TV to make stuff really quickly, to turn it over really quickly, and [Amazon and BBC] said, 'Take your time, come up with something you want to come up with.' They gave me so much time - I wrote another show ['Killing Eve'] in between - and then came back saying, 'Yes, let's do it.' But yeah, it was terrifying.''

During her acceptance speeches, Phoebe thanked her co-stars including Andrew Scott.

She said: ''Oh my God. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this, it's really heavy and cool. This really comes down to Andrew Scott really because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry between us in the show but he could have chemistry with a pebble and Id loved being Andrew's pebble in this, thanks for bringing so much fire to this season ... Oh man, thank you, thank you so much, HFPA again. This is literally the gang that made it. A huge, huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much. We had an incredible cast and everyone poured so much into this show, so much heart and love. We all had a spit roast and became best friends - which is ironic because the show is about a lonely lady. Thank you to Amazon and the BBC for bringing us so far and giving us so much space to create and say all the things no one has ever said.''