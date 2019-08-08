Phoebe Waller-Bridge played a Coldplay track to ''two terrified foxes'' on the set of 'Fleabag'.

The 34-year-old actress and writer shot to international prominence on the back of her starring role in her own comedy-drama series set in London, and Phoebe has revealed she was forced to use a CGI fox in the finale of the second series because the two trained animals which turned up for the scene had never been in the city before, and had to listen to the British band's CD to calm their nerves.

She said: ''These two terrified country foxes, Primrose and Buttercup, turned up and they'd never been in a city before because they'd been brought up and trained in a drama school for foxes!

''It was a really busy road and it was in the middle of the night and so all the crew had to huddle in the corner to not upset the foxes and they literally came out and were like 'What the hell is this place!?'

''The only way to calm the down was to play Coldplay, so the handlers brought out a little CD player, and they were like 'Everyone needs to be quiet now, Buttercup particularly likes this track.' It was either 'Yellow' or 'Fix You', I think we got a shot of a snout and tail somewhere.''

The 'Killing Eve' creator went on to reveal she never planned on making a second season of 'Fleabag' because she thought it had a ''proper ending''.

Speaking on Wednesday's (07.08.19) episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she added: ''I was very smug about not coming back because I thought I had a lot of artistic integrity in not coming back after the first one.

''The first season had a proper ending in my mind and it was based on a play and was adapted to the same ending and I thought it was the most interesting version of that girl's story we were ever going to here. Fleabag talks to the camera, and I thought unless I can think of a reason she talks to the camera again, I can't see how I could justify coming back.''