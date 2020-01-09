Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost one of her Golden Globe awards hours after her two wins on Sunday (05.01.20) but was reunited with it by the end of the night.
The 34-year-old writer-and-actress was celebrating her wins for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for 'Fleabag' at Amazon's afterparty in Los Angeles and letting people get their picture taken with her trophies.
However, there was a ''commotion'' when a stranger simply walked off with one of the gongs - but thankfully it was eventually found inside the venue.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Everyone started looking around for it and it caused a commotion. Eventually it was found on a nearby table.''
When she won her Best Actress accolade, Phoebe dedicated the prize to her co-star Andrew Scott.
Speaking on stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, she said: ''Oh my God. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this, it's really heavy and cool.
''This really comes down to Andrew Scott really because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry between us in the show but he could have chemistry with a pebble and Id loved being Andrew's pebble in this, thanks for bringing so much fire to this season.''
Phoebe - who beat Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me'), Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'), Kirsten Dunst ('On Becoming a God in Central Florida'), and Natasha Lyonne ('Russian Doll') to take the award - went on to thank those who worked behind the camera on the programme.
She continued: ''Harry Bradbeer, my amazing director, I'm like 'That's not how it's meant to be done'. He's like, do it my way and it really annoys me because I'm the writer.
''A very special thank you to our Director of Photography, Tony Miller, who made the show look like a movie with small budget, he was always the camera operator too who I looked down at.
Thank you so much to my agent and Amazon and the BBC, sincerely, for picking up the scrap of a show, this means the world to me.''
