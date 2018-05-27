'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed a model maker turned a mouth mould used for her character L3-37 into a brooch for her to take home after filming.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge had L3-37 mouth moulds made into a brooch after filming.
The 32-year-old actress voices the droid in the new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' movie, and she revealed one of the model makers behind the moulds - used so her costume could be digitally animated - turned one of them into an sweet accessory for her to keep and remember the shoot.
She said: ''Actually one of the model makers gave me... L3-37 had to have various different mouths at the beginning and he gave me one and turned it into a little brooch thing so that's cool.''
And co-star Donald Glover - who plays Lando Calrissian - took home some a prop of his own, taken from filming a scene in which he had to learn how to do tricks with cards and coins.
Speaking to Collider in a joint interview, the 34-year-old actor added: ''On the set for the card scene we had to learn some trick moves, like rolling the money and stuff like that, so they did give us [the coins] and I took the stuff home to practice, flipping the coins on my hand, and I still have one''
Glover couldn't contain his excitement when he landed the role in the top secret film project and ended up telling his dad, Donald Glover Sr. - despite the efforts of the team to keep the casting and plot under wraps.
He admitted: ''I told my dad, and he had to keep it for a month, which he did a great job of. He didn't tell anybody except my mother, but I told my dad immediately, I know I wasn't allowed to but I was like [shrugs] sorry!
''It was really hard to get the script, we didn't even have the script until we were on-set and even then it was on these Ipad's that were updated physically you couldn't do it over Wi-Fi and it was really hard to know what was happening until deep into the film.''
