Phoebe Waller-Bridge was reportedly hired to work on 'Bond 25' to simplify the complicated plot about genetic engineering.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old writer-and-actress - who penned the script of the hit assassin thriller TV series 'Killing Eve' and wrote and starred in the BBC comedy-drama 'Fleabag' - joined the writing team for the yet-to-be-titled film, which will be Daniel Craig's fifth and most likely final outing as 007.

Now, it has been claimed that Phoebe was brought on board to make the complex plot for the story - which will explore genetic engineering and the Human Genome Project - ''accessible'' for cinema goers.

An executive connected to the film told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column: ''The movie's premise is genetic warfare, which is fascinating but you gotta boil it down and make it accessible. That's why Phoebe was hired. She has somehow made sense of it.''

Producer Barbara Broccoli previously revealed that she and Michael G. Wilson were desperate to hire the British writer to work on the film, helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

She said: ''There aren't many people in the world bright enough to bring some humour to the topic of genetics and the Human Genome Project.''

Phoebe previously hinted that she would be trying to ''sneak'' some of her signature feminist humour into the script.

She said: ''It's really exciting. The film they've got is such an exciting story. It's been a joy to work on. It's mainly about making them feel like real people, which they do in the previous films. I think Daniel's films have had really fantastic Bond girls and it's about keeping that up.''

Asked whether she would be including her famous feminist humour in the script, Phoebe said: ''Well, we'll see, we'll see what I can sneak in.''