Phoebe Waller-Bridge grinded on Chewbacca on the set of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

The 'Fleabag' actress plays droid L3-37 in the new spin-off in the sci-fi saga and has revealed that one day the cast decided to have a dance-off on iconic space ship the Millennium Falcon to gangsta rap.

Phoebe, 32, and Joonas Suotamo, who plays Han's Wookiee first mate, eventually were up against each other and the dance-off spilled into some extra-hot extra-terrestrial moves.

Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', 'Solo' star Emilia Clarke said: ''I did what I could - we had a dance-off under the Millennium Falcon to gangster rap. It turned into a dance-off between Chewwy and Phoebe.''

Phoebe added: ''We were grinding for ages and no one took any notice!''

The two British actresses were recently in Cannes for the Disney film's premiere and afterwards they were on the lookout for a party.

Eventually they managed to gatecrash a bash being hosted by fashion designer Stella McCartney but then went looking for more fun at the world famous film festival.

Phoebe shared: ''We just kept knocking on doors to find out where the party was. We knocked on a few until we found the right one. We'd already gate crashed one of Stella McCartney's!''

Before landing her robotic part in the blockbuster - which sees Alden Ehrenreich take on the role of a young Han Solo, a part made famous by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy - Phoebe admits she was in the dark about what a droid was.

She said: ''I had no idea what a droid was. On the way to the audition I asked the cab driver and he rang his family. Nobody knew so I decided to do it as a human. I was then asked to make it more like a robot!''