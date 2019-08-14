Phoebe Waller-Bridge says Bond is a ''fantasy nightmare''.

The 'Fleabag' creator has been brought on board to help with the script on Cary Fukunaga's 'Bond 25' and Phoebe admitted there are parallels between James Bond and 'Killing Eve' assassin Villanelle.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''There's something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did. They live a fantasy! But it's a life none of us would ever want, if we're honest. We don't want to go put a bullet in someone's head to sleep with people and have martinis. It's a kind of fantasy nightmare.

''A lot has been made of me coming on board because I'm a woman, and that's wonderful. But also I can't take credit for the movie that was written. It's Cary's movie.''

When asked about reports that actress Lashana Lynch will become the new 007, she answered: ''The whole thing has potential to birth new iconic characters all the time.''

Phoebe, 34, also revealed she is working on a new movie project, which she hopes to direct.

She said: ''The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, 'I'm never going to have another idea again. Oh sh*t.' I woke up with the vision of this film.''

However, the star admitted that she is obsessed with death and has to stop herself from writing it into all of her projects.

She explained: ''I have to stop myself from writing about it, but it's all I really want to write about.

''I just can't get my head around literal unconsciousness forever. The whole worm-food thing. That's what gives me panic attacks.''