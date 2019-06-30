Phoebe Waller-Bridge suspects women are subjected to double standards in the TV business.

The 33-year-old actress - who is best-known for creating, writing and starring in the award-winning series 'Fleabag' - has confessed to feeling surprised by the speculation surrounding the fate of her on-screen character.

She told the Observer newspaper: ''It might be to do with the fact I'm a woman, but it also might not be. That autobiographical assumption is something I'm asked about a lot.

''It is either because the show feels so raw and real that people think it's real, or it's because people assume there's a limit to a woman's imagination. I'd always rather believe the former.''

Meanwhile, Phoebe previously hinted that she would be trying to ''sneak'' some of her signature feminist humour into the 'Bond 25' script.

The in-demand star has joined the writing team for the much-discussed movie, which will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and most likely final outing as 007, and she teased fans about what they can expect.

Speaking about the project, she said: ''It's really exciting. The film they've got is such an exciting story. It's been a joy to work on.

''It's mainly about making them feel like real people, which they do in the previous films. I think Daniel's films have had really fantastic Bond girls and it's about keeping that up.''

Asked whether she would be including her usual humour in the script, Phoebe - who has also penned the script of the thriller TV series 'Killing Eve - replied: ''Well, we'll see, we'll see what I can sneak in ...''