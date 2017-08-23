Phil Rudd's new single will be released on September 29.

The 63-year-old musician - who was a long term drummer for AC/DC - has announced his new track 'Sun Goes Down' will be released in the early Autumn.

The song was penned with direct inspiration from Rudd's life and refers to a time in his life when he found himself starting things over again in a brand new country.

And Rudd is set to take his debut solo album 'Head Job' on the road again across the UK and Europe, starting in September.

Rudd got in trouble with the law a few years back and had been sentenced to an eight-month home detention sentence after pleading guilty to a threat to kill charge and for possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.

The drummer - who has since finished his sentence - was handed down his punishment at the District Court in Tauranga, New Zealand, following a police raid on his waterfront North Island mansion in Taranga on November 6, 2015.

Rudd originally entered a plea of not guilty to the crimes but ahead of his trial back in April 2015, his lawyer informed the judge he would be altering his plea. A threatening to kill charge had been dropped as well as an earlier charge of attempting to procure murder, which was ditched before the case went to court.

Before he changed his plea, the court heard that Rudd had asked for a former employee, a security guard, to be ''taken out'' after becoming angry that his solo LP had not sold well. He allegedly later offered the person he had contacted £100,000 as well as ''a motorbike, one of his cars or a house'' for carrying out his request.

However, in a later interview, Rudd admitted he had seen the ''error of his ways''.

He wrote: ''I tried to get in contact with Angus [Young], with anybody, I wrote them a letter and I've had no contact at all. I'm very disappointed ... But you know, that's life ...

''I'm the best live rock drummer. That's what I think of myself. That's who I am. I can't help it. I've seen the error of my ways and it's onward and upward from here.''

Phil Rudd's full UK and Europe tour dates are as follows:

September 14 - Southampton, England - The Brook

September 15 - London, England - The Underworld

September 17 - Brighton, England - Concorde

September 19 - St Albans, England - Alban Arena

September 21 - Manchester, England - Band on the Wall

September 22 - Essen, Germany - Turrock

September 23 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz Festival

September 25 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

September 25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

September 27 - Pilzen, Czech Republic - Palac Alfa

September 28 - Budejovice, Czech Republic - Gerbera Ceske

September 29 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Club

September 30 - Jablunkov, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

October 3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

October 4 - Teplice, Czech Republic - Knak

October 12 - York, England - Fibbers

October 19 - Buckley, North Wales - Tivoli

October 21 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

October 25 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Liquid Room

October 28 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 2 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Arena

November 3 - Santiago de Compostella, Spain - Sala Capitol

November 4 - Las Palmas, Canary Islands - Paper Club

November 5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamataz 2