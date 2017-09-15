Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are rewriting 'The LEGO Movie 2'.

The scriptwriting duo originally wrote the first movie and, after being dropped from the 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie, the screenwriters are back on board for the highly-anticipated sequel to 'The LEGO Movie'.

Producer Dan Lin told Collider: ''The team is all back together, so it's Lord and Miller, myself and Chris McKay. Mike Mitchell is the new voice who's coming in to direct the movie. Chris and Phil are rewriting the script right now, but we're in production. We're picking up where the first movie left us, where the Duplo have now come and they're attacking Bricksburg. It's several years later, and you're going to see the result of that.''

The first movie, which was an huge international success, focused on construction worker Emmet Brickowski who lives a simple life in Lego World creating new buildings by following the instructions but his world is tuned upside down when he becomes embroiled in a mission to save Lego World from Lord Business who wants to control the world with a special weapon called the 'Kragle'.

At the end of the movie it is revealed that the story has been invented by a little boy named Finn who has been altering his father's expansive and perfectly constructed Lego set.

The dad - played by Will Ferrell - realises that he is the villain of the story because of the rules he has imposed on his son to not play with his sets and he has a change of heart and the pair play together before Finn's sister is allowed to join in the fun represented by aliens from the planet Duplo beaming down intent on destroying Lego World.

Lin said: ''Everyone one of our movies, so far, have been told from the point of view of one kid's imagination. 'The LEGO Movie 2' will be the first one told through two kids' imaginations - Finn and his sister. It's going to be really interesting juxtaposing those two different visions.''

McKay also said in the same interview that the introduction to Finn's sister will be the ''major thing'' that the movie is about.

He said: ''Now she's coming in, and that's the major thing that the movie is about. What's different and similar about gender, when a boy plays vs how a girl plays? What kinds of stories are there? Chris and Phil are super smart and really thoughtful and sensitive writers. I'm really excited about where the movie is gonna go because it's about these things that are actual notions that people have that might even be unconscious biases, where people don't even realise that that's the way they're looking at the world.''

The plot of the movie has not been released as of yet, and there is no word as to whether Chris Pratt will lend his voice as hero Emmett.