Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died aged 77 after suffering from cancer, his spokesman has said.
Peter Stringfellow has died aged 77.
The nightclub owner, who was suffering from cancer, died in the early hours of Thursday morning (07.06.18), a spokesman has told Sky News.
Peter - known as the ''King of Clubs'' - leaves behind his wife Bella Stringfellow, 35, and four kids, including four-year-old daughter Rosabella and two-year-old son Angelo he shares with the ballet dancer.
The businessman also has two older kids, daughter Karen, a boutique owner, from his first marriage to Norma Williams, and racing driver son Scott from his marriage to Coral Wright.
Peter last tweeted in May when he told a fan about the Beatles playing a legendary concert for him in February 1963, and he also informed another supporter to contact his personal assistant after they asked about his ''op''.
He wrote: ''the bestway is to ring my P A
PAT Jay !! (sic)''
Peter was known for opening a string of nightclubs across the world, and his eponymous nightspot in London's West End attracted numerous celebrities.
His club Stringfellows, located in London's Covent Garden, is one of the longest-running nightlife venues in the city after opening in 1980.
Peter's nightclub ventures began in 1962 when he rented St. Aidan's Church Hall in Sheffield every Friday night to host concerts.
But when the Beatles came calling he had to rent a bigger venue, the Azena Ballroom in Sheffield, and after that show more music acts began playing at his venues, including the Kinks, Freddie Starr and the Midnighters, and Sir Rod Stewart.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
In 1964, black and white music comedy 'A Hard Day's Night' was released, starring the...
Brian Epstein was the manager of the biggest pop band in the world, The Beatles,...
Help Trailer Stop worrying...Help! Is on the way! Apple Corps Ltd have announced the eagerly...