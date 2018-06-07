Peter Stringfellow has died aged 77.

The nightclub owner, who was suffering from cancer, died in the early hours of Thursday morning (07.06.18), a spokesman has told Sky News.

Peter - known as the ''King of Clubs'' - leaves behind his wife Bella Stringfellow, 35, and four kids, including four-year-old daughter Rosabella and two-year-old son Angelo he shares with the ballet dancer.

The businessman also has two older kids, daughter Karen, a boutique owner, from his first marriage to Norma Williams, and racing driver son Scott from his marriage to Coral Wright.

Peter last tweeted in May when he told a fan about the Beatles playing a legendary concert for him in February 1963, and he also informed another supporter to contact his personal assistant after they asked about his ''op''.

He wrote: ''the bestway is to ring my P A

PAT Jay !! (sic)''

Peter was known for opening a string of nightclubs across the world, and his eponymous nightspot in London's West End attracted numerous celebrities.

His club Stringfellows, located in London's Covent Garden, is one of the longest-running nightlife venues in the city after opening in 1980.

Peter's nightclub ventures began in 1962 when he rented St. Aidan's Church Hall in Sheffield every Friday night to host concerts.

But when the Beatles came calling he had to rent a bigger venue, the Azena Ballroom in Sheffield, and after that show more music acts began playing at his venues, including the Kinks, Freddie Starr and the Midnighters, and Sir Rod Stewart.