Peter and Emily Andre are ''happy'' with their family the way it is at the moment, amid reports they want to try for another baby.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker and the doctor already have two children, Amelia, five, and Theo, two, together, but were recently thought to be planning to expand their brood once more, after being inspired by the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie last week.

But Emily - who is step-mother to Peter's other two children, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, whom he has with his ex-wife Katie Price - has said they may not be having another child together, as they're happy with ''how [they] are at the moment'', and can't decide if another baby would be right for them.

Speaking to Mirror Online, she said: ''Both of us love the royal family and were so happy for both Meghan and Harry. Becoming a parent is an amazing feeling and it was lovely to celebrate a new life coming into the world.

''We both love big families but are both happy with how we are at the moment. As far as another child's concerned, Pete changes his mind every day.''

Her comments comes after Peter said he was thinking about becoming a father for the fifth time after the arrival of baby Archie.

The 46-year-old singer said: ''Since the arrival of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, I've started thinking: 'Should we try for another one?' I'd love to. I know the joyful feelings they're experiencing right now and it brings it all back home.''

But the reality star proved he hasn't made his mind up, as just a few months ago he said he and Emily had ruled out having another baby.

He said at the time: ''I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I'm back to saying no more. Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you're going to have the baby stage all over again - just without the sleepless nights.''