Pete Davidson has revealed he was ready to marry Ariana Grande from the first day they met.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star has revealed he picked out an engagement ring for the 'God is a Woman' hitmaker within less than 24 hours of knowing her.
He told the latest issue of GQ US magazine: ''The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff.
''I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favourite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.' ''
The 24-year-old comedian feels like the ''luckiest guy'' to be taking the next step in his relationship with the 25-year-old pop star, but admits it's ''weird'' how fast the romance progressed after he got down on one knee within weeks of the pair dating.
He spilled: ''The universe works in weird ways. All I know is that I'm the luckiest guy in the world.''
The loved-up couple recently moved in together in New York, and Pete says Ariana keeps reminding him that she bought the property, whilst revealing they have opted for cool furniture over essentials.
Asked about living together, he said: ''She's really sweet. She's like, 'This is our house,' and I'm like, 'You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.'
''She's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here.' It's like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks - you know what I mean? We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time.''
Ariana and Pete first met in 2016 when she appeared on 'Saturday Night Live'.
The pair started dating in May after splitting from their previous partners - the singer was engaged with rapper Mac Miller - and they announced their swift engagement in June.
