Pete Davidson has unveiled a giant unicorn tattoo on his arm.

The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian - who is currently dating actress Kate Beckinsale - has shown off his inking of the mythical beast to add to his ever-growing ink collection by New York-based artist Ryan Mullins, who works at Top Shelf Tattoos.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ryan posted: ''Unicorn on my dude Pete Davidson// Done with #inkeeze #bishoprotary #stencilstuff @kingpintattoosupply #opustattoogloves #fusionink #fusiontattooink #kwadronneedles #sullenclothing #petedavidson #unicorntattoo #unicorn #tattoo (sic)''

The 25-year-old star is no stranger to using his body as a canvas for various needlework as when the comic was with his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, the pair both got got nine tattoos dedicated to each other.

The couple split shortly after Grande's former partner Mac Miller tragically died in September last year following an accidental overdose.

Pete - who was engaged to the songstress from June last year until they called things off in October - was recently pictured sporting new ink on his back, including a cover-up of the matching ''mille tendresse'' tattoo that he previously shared on the back of his neck with the singer.

The phrase - which is a French expression that means ''a thousand tendernesses'' - was made famous by the 1961 film, 'Breakfast At Tiffany's', and features on the back Pete's neck after he copied Grande, who got the ink in 2014.

Pete has since removed several of the tattoos he got as tribute to his and Grande's relationship and most recently had the 'Dangerous Woman' ink on his neck covered up with a black love heart and Grande covered her Pete tattoo on her left ring finger with a solemn black heart.