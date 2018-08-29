Pete Davidson tried to drown himself after his father died.

The 24-year-old comedian tried to get his head wedged in the ladder of a swimming pool in ''fourth or fifth grade'' because he didn't think he could go on with life after his dad Scott Davidson - a firefighter - died during the 2001 terrorist attacks in the US.

Speaking in Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, Pete explained: ''I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up. But I'm too much of a p***y, and my head is too small.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who has previously revealed he suffers from borderline personality disorder - turned to comedy after his dad was killed.

He explained: ''If my dad didn't die, I wouldn't be a comic. I'd be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball couch. I learned what death was. That's something you're really not supposed to learn about until high school, when one of your friends falls asleep in the garage, or whatever.

''To learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of 'F**k it. Whatever, dude.' I'm able to do stand-up and f**k around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened.''

Pete is now engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, 25, after he popped the question earlier this year - after just a few weeks of dating - while they were in bed together.

He explained: ''I didn't want to do something corny. We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like: 'Will you marry me?' It was really dope.

''I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like: 'What the f-- is this thing doing around?'

''For right now, it's rocking. I never thought I'd meet anyone like her. I can't even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry.

''She's the f*****g coolest, hottest, nicest person I've ever met. I'm f*****g living the godd**n dream. I feel like I'm living in a fantasyland.''