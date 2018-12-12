Pete Davidson has been spotted on a date with a mystery brunette.

The 25-year-old comedian - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - has been seen out on a date with an unknown woman at Carbone restaurant in New York City.

Pete - who was seen sporting a black hoodie - was sat across from his date and the duo appeared to be deep in conversation when an onlooker took a photograph of them at the Italian restaurant on Monday evening (10.12.18).

The 'Saturday Night Live' star split from Ariana in October, having got engaged to her in June after just a few weeks of dating.

But Pete has recently re-entered the dating scene and his night out with the mystery brunette is thought to be one of his first dates since his heartbreaking split from the pop star, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed that Ariana was the one who ''made the final decision'' to end their romance.

In fact, it was claimed that Pete was ''still in love'' with the singer at the time of their break-up.

The source previously said: ''It was time to realise this wasn't the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken.

''Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable.''

The insider also claimed that the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker was eager to find some ''peace of mind''.

The source explained: ''[Pete] realises she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her.

''There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love.''