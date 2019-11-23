Pete Davidson has been spotted kissing Kaia Gerber.

The couple have rumoured to be dating for a while but have finally confirmed their romance after being seen sharing a kiss poolside in Miami.

Kaia wore a black bikini, whilst Pete relaxed in a summer outfit as the pair smooched in front of other hotel guests in a very obvious public display off affection.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Pete has nothing ''outwardly romantic going on'' with Kaia after he was spotted leaving Kaia's apartment building in New York City.

A source said at the time: ''They had a casual two hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night. It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner. Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving. They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off. They are spending time together and having fun. They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh.''

The public display of affection comes as a surprise as in September, a source claimed Pete is consciously being ''more low-key'' with his relationships.

The insider shared: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type. With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up. With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him.

''And even now they're on good terms. You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more lowkey.''