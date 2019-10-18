Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have split.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - had been romancing the 25-year-old actress since August, but it seems their whirlwind romance has already come to an end, as sources have reported they've decided to call it quits.

One insider simply told Us Weekly magazine: ''They remain friends.''

Pete, also 25, and the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star were revealed to be dating just two months ago, and at the time it was claimed the pair were ''very happy'' together.

An eyewitness to one of their dates said: ''They looked very happy together. They were on the same flight and seemed very happy. It was clear that they were together. They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs.

''They left the airport together for the same hotel. They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.''

And prior to their split, Margaret's mother Andie MacDowell praised her daughter's relationship as ''beautiful''.

The 60-year-old star - who has Margaret with ex-husband Paul Qualley - said: ''I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no - she took a video of me to send to Pete, that's what it was.

''She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.''

Pete's romance with Margaret was noticeably more ''low key'' than his high-profile engagement to 'Thank U, Next' singer Ariana, and it was claimed the star - who also dated Kate Beckinsale - wanted to ''learn'' from his previous relationships.

A source said: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type. With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up.

''With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.

''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more low key.''