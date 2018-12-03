Pete Davidson has slammed cyberbullies following his split from Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old comedian - who suffers from bipolar disorder and has spoken openly about ''being suicidal'' - was engaged to the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker before the pair called time on their romance in October, and has now taken to Instagram in defiance after receiving hate comments from mean-spirited fans of the singer, promising his own fans he ''won't'' take his own life, ''no matter how hard'' people try to make him.

Pete - who got engaged to Ariana in June after they started dating in May - wrote in a note posted to the site on Monday (03.12.18): ''I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.

''I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star's comments come after Ariana's own manager Scooter Braun had to step up and defend Pete from her fans' harsh criticism, after they flooded to the comments of an Instagram post concerning the star's new movie.

Scooter urged the fans to ''stop the bulls**t'' and said: ''It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.''

Meanwhile, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer, also 25, recently admitted that the last 12 months of her life had been ''challenging''.

The brunette beauty - whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in September - wrote to her fans on Twitter: ''i love y'all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything

''what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ..... when it rains it pours but i'm embracing all of it. i'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she's growing n she's grateful. (sic)''