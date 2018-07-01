Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson has been slammed for a sick joke he made about the Manchester Arena bombing.
Pete Davidson has been slammed for a sick joke he made about the Manchester Arena bombing.
The 24-year-old comedian recently got engaged to Ariana Grande -who was left devastated when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device after her concert last year killing 22 people - but just months after the tragedy, he made a tasteless joke about it during a stand-up routine.
He joked that Ariana must know how famous she is ''because Britney Spears didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert''.
And victims of the tragedy have been left horrified by his comedy routine from last year.
Charlotte Hodgson, who lost her 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the attack, told the Sunday Mirror: ''For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologise for it.
''The families will find it equally as disgusting. We don't need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it's heartbreaking to hear every day.
''But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it's outrageous. I think she would be horrified too.''
Jade Clough, who survived the attack, added: ''I think it's absolutely disgusting, I'm shocked.
''This isn't something to joke about, it was a terrorist attack targeted at children. You don't joke about things like that in a stand-up comedy show.
''I'm still suffering on a daily basis, I still have nightmares, and Ariana herself has suffered from PTSD. What the hell?''
Ariana, 25, and Pete first met in 2016 when she appeared on 'Saturday Night Live', which he is a cast member of.
The pair started dating in May after splitting from their previous partners and they announced their engagement last month after just a few weeks of dating.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
They performed 'Let's Go To Bed' over the weekend.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...