Pete Davidson says it ''wasn't the right place or the right time'' for his romance with Kaia Gerber.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star enjoyed a short relationship with the 18-year-old model, but Pete has confirmed the pair have gone their separate ways after he realised he was ''going through a lot'' and didn't want to burden the teenager with his ''issues''.

Pete, 26, recently confirmed he has been seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Arizona, and said he didn't feel right pursuing a romance with Kaia whilst he was also confronting his demons.

He said: ''We were dating for a few months. She's very young, and I'm f***ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.

''It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s**t. She should be enjoying her work. It just wasn't the right place or the right time at all.''

And although their romance didn't work out, Pete - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, and dated Kate Beckinsale - only had good things to say about Kaia and her family, including parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

In a sit down interview with Charlamagne Tha God which was posted to YouTube on Monday (24.02.20), he added: ''Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they're cool.''

Meanwhile, sources recently said the pair were ''taking a break'' whilst Pete works on his mental health.

An insider revealed Pete ''understands'' if Kaia doesn't feel like the relationship can continue while he's getting help, but he ''knows he needs to focus on his mental health''.

Another source added that there is ''no bad blood between the two'', regardless of whether they decide to call time on their romance.