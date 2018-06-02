Pete Davidson has got two tattoo tributes to his girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star got the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker's initials permanently inked onto his thumb and her famous Dangerous Woman bunny ears behind his left ear.

It is believed that tattoo artist London Reese from The Black Lantern did the inking in Los Angeles.

Ariana and Pete recently made their romance Instagram official after Pete posted a picture of the new couple dressed in matching 'Harry Potter' robes.

Ariana, also 24, was seen wearing Slytherin robes in the picture whilst Pete wore Gryffindor ones, in the Instagram post which was captioned: ''the chamber of secrets has been opened ... (sic)''

And Ariana's new romance with Pete comes just weeks after she ended her two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller and dubbed their time together as ''toxic''.

Hitting back at a fan who suggested she should've stayed with Mac, Ariana wrote on social media: ''How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw [by the way] isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab [about] me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well (sic)''