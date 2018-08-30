Pete Davidson's first tattoo was inspired by his fiancé Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend Big Sean.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who is engaged to the 'God Is A Woman' hitmaker - has revealed his first inking was inspired by Big Sean, who Ariana dated between 2014 and 2015.
He told Variety magazine: ''I was 17 when I got my first tattoo. It was a tattoo I got with my buddy Ricky. It says 'Swerve Life' because the Big Sean song that had that - swerve in it, and we were like 'That's gonna last forever.'''
Meanwhile, Pete recently admitted he told Ariana he wanted to marry her on the first day they met.
He said: ''The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favourite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.' The universe works in weird ways. All I know is that I'm the luckiest guy in the world.''
The loved-up couple recently moved in together in New York, and Pete says Ariana keeps reminding him that she bought the property, whilst revealing they have opted for cool furniture over essentials.
Asked about living together, he said: ''She's really sweet. She's like, 'This is our house,' and I'm like, 'You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.' She's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here.' It's like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks - you know what I mean? We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time.''
