Pete Davidson has received support from his one-time rival Dan Crenshaw following his alarming Instagram post over the weekend.

The 25-year-old comedian sparked widespread concern for his well-being after he admitted on the photo-sharing website that he didn't ''want to be on this earth anymore'', but the politician - who has previously been criticised by the 'Saturday Night Live' star - has revealed he's subsequently reached out to Pete.

The former Navy SEAL - who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan - told KPRC2 Houston: ''I talked to him personally.

''We don't go back very far. We're not good friends. But I think he appreciated hearing from me. I told him everyone had a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. It's your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way.''

Dan and Pete resolved their differences prior to the comedian's Instagram post, and Dan has revealed what he told the TV star.

He said: '''Know you have value.' Especially a guy like that: Sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot. It was a good conversation.''

Pete's candid Instagram post caused fans to voice concerns about his mental health.

He wrote: ''I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so. (sic)''

Pete - who split from Ariana Grande earlier this year following a whirlwind romance with the pop star - has also admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

He confessed: ''I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. (sic)''