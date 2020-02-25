Pete Davidson's family ''freaked out'' when he began dating Kate Beckinsale, as he dubbed the actress - whom he dated for three months - as one of the ''funniest'' people he knows.
Pete Davidson's family ''freaked out'' when he began dating Kate Beckinsale.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star enjoyed a brief romance with the 46-year-old actress last year, when they were spotted together at a Golden Globes after party in January, before splitting just a few months later in April.
And Pete, 26, has said he became the envy of the males in his family when the news emerged.
He said: ''All of my uncles freaked out.''
The comedian - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, and has also dated Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber - dubbed Kate as ''one of the funniest people'' he's ''ever met'', and said their romance only came to an end because he was taking time to work on his mental health and couldn't keep up a relationship.
Pete - who gave a similar reason for his split with Kaia - explained: ''She's one of the funniest people I've ever met.
''[We split because] I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern. I wasn't right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She's a superstar.''
And following his high profile romances, Pete has said he's ''staying away'' from romance for the time being.
Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God for a YouTube video, he said: ''[I'm] not dating for a while, unless I meet the love of my life. I'm pretty done with [dating], I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot.''
Meanwhile, Pete previously said he treats his partners like ''princesses'', and said his ''love language'' when he's in a relationship is to spoil his loved one as much as possible.
He said: ''My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.''
