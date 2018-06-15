Nick Cannon asked Pete Davidson for his seal of approval before popping the question to Ariana Grande.
Pete Davidson phoned Nick Cannon before proposing to Ariana Grande.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who appeared on Nick's show 'Wild 'N Out' throughout 2013 - has known the rapper-and-actor for several years, and was keen to get his pal's seal of approval before he asked the 24-year-old pop star to marry him after just a few weeks of dating.
Nick said: ''He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!' ''He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!''
It's no surprise Pete turned to the former 'America's Got Talent' host for advice and support because Nick has acted as a mentor to the 24-year-old comic for years.
Nick explained: ''A lot of people don't know Pete Davidson is someone I introduced to entertainment.
''I used to have a radio show in NYC in the mornings and this kid called in one day, 15 years old and said, 'I want to open up for you doing stand-up.'
''I was like, 'Yeah, all right, tell me a joke.'
''He told me a joke and I was like, 'This kid is pretty funny'... I took him on the road with me.''
The 37-year-old star will be able to offer Pete plenty of advice as he got married to ex-wife Mariah Carey
- with whom he has seven-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan - after just over a month of dating in April 2008.
Nick told 'Entertainment Tonight: ''To see them together ... and I've been one of those dudes with one of those fantasy, fantastic relationships where you just go off and get married, so I was like, 'Do it.'
''I've congratulated Pete. I haven't spoken to Ariana, but I'm happy for them.''
Despite his marriage to the 'Hero' singer only lasting six years, Nick doesn't think it's ''too soon'' for the couple to make the commitment.
He said: ''I don't think [there's such thing as too soon].
''But I'm a hopeless romantic, or as I say, a fearless romantic. I just like to jump into it, and sometimes it can get you in trouble, but it makes for some great stories.''
