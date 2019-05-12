Pete Davidson admits living with his mother can be ''embarrassing''.

The 25-year-old star is currently living with his mother Amy following a turbulent 2018, and Pete joked about the occasionally awkward dynamic during his latest appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Pete - who was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande and recently dated actress Kate Beckinsale - reflected: ''When you're 15 and your mom catches you [masturbating], it's just embarrassing ... When you're 25 and your mom catches you masturbating, it's like, 'This should not have happened! Who just walks into the kitchen without knocking?'''

Pete - who co-owns his current house with his mother - also acknowledged that his present living arrangements are likely to shock his fans.

He said: ''I know what people think. They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and they think, 'That guy must have a place.' Nope.''

Meanwhile, Kate recently admitted to being surprised by the interest in her romance with Pete.

The 45-year-old actress - who was previously married to movie director Len Wiseman - said: ''I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.

''It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not.''

Prior to their split, Pete also defended the age gap between them, insisting it shouldn't be considered a big deal.

He said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this.''